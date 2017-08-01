Sadness In The Bones

I recently discovered Hafsa’s blog ‘Safe Place’ and I’m so glad I did. What beautiful, lyrical words. But most importantly, it’s honest writing. And because of its honesty, because of its ability to touch emotion, many readers will breathe out a sigh of relief and say ‘finally, someone put it into words’. Bravo, Hafsa.

Here is her recent post, ‘Raw’.

There’s a certain kind of sadness that can make home out of my bones. There’s a certain kind of silence that can enslave my entire existence. A deeply embedded sense of loss that takes hold of every flicker of hope and blows it out. There’s a certain type of darkness that then envelopes my being. […]