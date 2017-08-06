I try very hard to not ‘market’ on this blog post because selling isn’t the purpose of writing here. So please understand that this is a post of excitement rather than pushing a product.

Sunshine On My Shoulders is now live on Amazon! You writers out there understand the excitement because you know the long process from creation through revision, through editing, through more revision to the final point where you just have to let go.

So I’ve managed to let go. Though I want to go back for one more read-through because there’s always that one last typo you missed.

But for today, I’ve tossed the child to the world.