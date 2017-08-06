I try very hard to not ‘market’ on this blog post because selling isn’t the purpose of writing here. So please understand that this is a post of excitement rather than pushing a product.
Sunshine On My Shoulders is now live on Amazon! You writers out there understand the excitement because you know the long process from creation through revision, through editing, through more revision to the final point where you just have to let go.
So I’ve managed to let go. Though I want to go back for one more read-through because there’s always that one last typo you missed.
But for today, I’ve tossed the child to the world.
5 thoughts on “Sunshine On My Shoulders”
😊 can’t wait for the hard copy!!
I’m always afraid to see the hard copy. I have a hard time looking at the book once it’s left my hands. I don’t go back and read them again, either. Partly because I’ll see things I want to change. I don’t think the editing is ever done.
Congratulations! Good job on letting your baby fly 😉
Thanks Loretta. Amazing how hard it is. On one hand you’re heartily sick of the whole project, you’ve read it way too many times and want to move on the new exciting idea. But on the other hand you know it’s not quite perfect. Or that in a month or a year your writing will hopefully have improved, so maybe you should just wait and revise again…but it’s gone now so we’ll see what happens!
Congratulations! Wonderful, wonderful story! Could NOT stop turning the pages!!