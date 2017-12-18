Ants and Fiction

I told my husband and friend last night about my attempt to save ants.

I read a book when I was around eight about these children who were shrunk down to ant size. The red ants were after them and the black ants were the children’s friends, taking the kids in and protecting them.

I spent a long time that summer out on the street curb smashing every red ant I could find in order to help those tiny kids survive.

After the story, my husband said something that perfectly sums up the child I was (and sometimes still am).

‘You really had no concept of ‘fiction’ did you?’