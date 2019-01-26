When I started this blog a few years ago I thought it would be about writing. That I would share my journey as I learned and struggled with stories and words. Those early posts are stilted and uncomfortable when I read them now.
Slowly, other stories started filtering onto the page in spite of myself. I struggled to find the balance, to keep the focus on writing, to not turn a public forum into a personal diary. But when I gave up trying to be writerly and professional and just started chatting, my friends gathered around.
I’ve struggled for almost a year to not turn this blog into a journey of grief. I come here and chat with friends, but as I’m sure you’ve noticed, some stories sink back into loss.
We near the first year anniversary of our Sam’s death and here I am, laying grief down in words again.
I struggle with wondering what he was doing a year ago today. Living his life fully, dealing with good and bad, stress and joy, friends and work, loving his family, just like we all do. And of course in his case, living fully as a river spirit. He knew what he did was dangerous but I doubt he had premonitions or hesitations or doubt in those last days.
I struggle with thoughts about how I would live my life if I knew I had only days. We all ask ourselves that question at some point. But seriously, pause for a minute, move past the cliché of that question, and think about it.
I struggle with how to be around those who love him. Not ‘loved’ him. Their love for him didn’t end when he died. I want to dive deep into that dark well of grief with them, and yet life is all around us. We laugh and share and love each other’s company. And if in the midst of that, we fall into silence, or tears suddenly rise, it’s not awkward because we see and we know and we feel. There’s complete freedom in their company.
And so we look warily at the coming date knowing it is going to be so incredibly hard. And yet there will be a river float and once again all the kayaks will be bright flowers on the water. Afterwards there will be food and laughter, family and friends, in our mountains.
And stories.
I’ve never struggled in the safe cup of stories.
15 thoughts on “Struggles”
Thank you, Lisa for sharing you. I am so sorry for your pain and understand it too.
I started my blog with just the opposite of intentions. I needed to share my story. I am glad you share yours here, as that is a wonderful way to share life. Life.
I can understand that need to share a story! And I’ve thoroughly enjoyed following yours. Thanks for the kind words here.
you told me once its more realistic if you write about something you know… something like that. It goes to something that the writer feels connected to strongly. So it is just natural, that we write about things that impact us emotionally as is this. This is the flow of things, how they are supposed to be, to write about it, share it and talk about him. It would be unnatural to leave this experience out of everything. Your blog would not have any heart if it would just be facts. Your emotions, your stories make it something to relate to and give it a heart. ❤
And I think if we can reach down into our emotions and be honest with them, then that is what others connect to.
My sympathies for your loss. I think grief expressed and shared has its own healing qualities and really helps others as well. I didn’t know for sure what my blogging was going to be about when I started. I kept thinking that, as a writer, I should stick to writerly concerns. But actually my blogging is about everything that strikes me and interests me, and blogging that way has connected me to a lot of nice friends. Meanwhile, I felt the connection and importance of friends, reading what you wrote. I think connection between people is what counts most in life.
You’re so right about the connection between people. Funny how our blogs take on a life of their own in spite of our writerly intentions, isn’t it?
Reblogged this on Campbells World.
Thank you for the share, Patty.
very touching experience, but your journey has to continue, and still continues, regardless. one thing to never forget: no matter how things go, all things will work together for anyone who has good intentions.
Thank you for the kind words.
Beautiful piece ma’am ❤️
Thank you.
Sorry you have so much pain. I think releasing it into stories and blog posts helps. We are all here to read your words and not every story is a happy one. xxx
Thanks Julie. You are so right about releasing things into stories and blog posts. There’s power in that, isn’t there?